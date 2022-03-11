Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires New Position in RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RxSight Inc (NASDAQ:RXST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of RxSight as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RXST. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in RxSight in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,431,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in RxSight in the third quarter valued at $3,566,000. 29.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXST shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of RxSight in a research report on Sunday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RxSight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RxSight currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.20.

Shares of RxSight stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 19.28 and a current ratio of 20.31. RxSight Inc has a one year low of $8.80 and a one year high of $19.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.44.

RxSight Inc is a commercial-stage medical technology company focuses on patients following cataract surgery. The RxSight Light Adjustable Lens system, comprised of the RxSight Light Adjustable Lens(R), RxSight Light Delivery Device and accessories. RxSight Inc is based in ALISO VIEJO, Calif.

