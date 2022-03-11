Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 87,034 Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 87,034 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,027,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Nobilis Health as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HLTH. Jabodon PT Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,289,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter worth $591,000. AR Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $236,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nobilis Health during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,417,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nobilis Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,000.

Get Nobilis Health alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nobilis Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nobilis Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN HLTH opened at $8.28 on Friday. Nobilis Health Corp has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $22.55.

Nobilis Health Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nobilis Health Corp. owns and manages ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), and acute-care and surgical hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Medical Services and Marketing. The company's healthcare facilities provides surgical procedures in various clinical specialties, including orthopedic surgery, podiatric, vein and vascular, pain management, gastro- intestinal, gynecology, and general, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nobilis Health Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:HLTH – Get Rating) (TSE:NHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Nobilis Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nobilis Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.