Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OEG – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 344,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.53% of Orbital Energy Group worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in OEG. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 723,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 102,998 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 1,059.5% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 67,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 61,450 shares during the last quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Cowen Prime Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Orbital Energy Group by 47.6% in the third quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 377,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 121,687 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Orbital Energy Group alerts:

NASDAQ OEG opened at $1.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 0.86. Orbital Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $7.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.67 and its 200 day moving average is $2.42.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc engages in the acquisition, development and commercialization of electro-mechanical products and technologies worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services, Integrated Energy Infrastructure Solutions and Services and Other: The Electric Power and Solar Infrastructure Services segment consists of Orbital Solar Services based in Sanford, North Carolina, Orbital Power Services based in Dallas, Texas and Eclipse Foundation Group based in Gonzales, Louisiana.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Orbital Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orbital Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.