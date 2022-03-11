Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 3,480 Shares of Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Union Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,546 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.79% of Union Bankshares worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNB. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Union Bankshares by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 125,679 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,549,000 after purchasing an additional 19,423 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $221,000. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 105.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,336 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Bankshares by 23,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 952 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares in the last quarter. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UNB opened at $30.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Union Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.35 and a 1-year high of $37.99.

Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter. Union Bankshares had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 16.10%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. This is a positive change from Union Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In other Union Bankshares news, CEO David Scott Silverman sold 1,000 shares of Union Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $31,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as a one-bank holding company for Union Bank, which engages in the provision of retail, commercial, municipal banking, and asset management & trust services. It offers residential real estate loans, construction real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and municipal loans.

