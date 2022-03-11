Geode Capital Management LLC Has $1.15 Million Stock Holdings in Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.69% of Security National Financial worth $1,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNFCA. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Security National Financial by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,839,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,373,000 after purchasing an additional 201,830 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Security National Financial by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 327,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after purchasing an additional 70,284 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $781,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Security National Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Security National Financial by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,645 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Security National Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SNFCA opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $198.09 million, a PE ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 0.83. Security National Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $7.71 and a 52 week high of $10.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.05.

Security National Financial Corp. is a holding company for Security National Life Insurance Co It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Cemetery and Mortuary, and Mortgage. The Life Insurance segment is involved in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance.

