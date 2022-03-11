Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Crescent Point Energy Corp. (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) by 89.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 234,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 110,556 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Crescent Point Energy were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 82.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,249,403 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,653,000 after buying an additional 564,398 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 754,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,417,000 after buying an additional 62,723 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 786,290 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 19,516 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 235,952 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 20,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 844,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,824,000 after purchasing an additional 25,955 shares during the last quarter. 40.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CPG opened at $7.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $7.84.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.06). Crescent Point Energy had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 72.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CPG. Desjardins boosted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities upgraded Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.42.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

