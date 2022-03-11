Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 59,554 Shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 181,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,554 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innoviz Technologies worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the third quarter worth $76,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth $124,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Innoviz Technologies by 224.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 16,825 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the second quarter worth $274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on INVZ. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Innoviz Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Innoviz Technologies from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

Innoviz Technologies stock opened at $3.58 on Friday. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.39. The company has a quick ratio of 12.47, a current ratio of 12.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enable the mass-production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

