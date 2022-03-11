Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 81,903 Shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX – Get Rating) by 80.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 183,177 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,903 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of LexinFintech worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of LexinFintech by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 169,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456 shares during the period. Grace Capital grew its position in LexinFintech by 8.4% during the third quarter. Grace Capital now owns 32,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in LexinFintech by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in LexinFintech by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 29,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 72.8% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Get LexinFintech alerts:

LX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.30 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LexinFintech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LexinFintech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.16.

LX stock opened at $2.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.90 and a 1-year high of $14.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.76. The firm has a market cap of $542.49 million, a PE ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.83.

LexinFintech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lexinfintech Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online consumer finance platforms. Through its subsidiaries, it provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; installment purchase loans; and personal installment loans. Its services are offered though its online consumer finance platform, www.fenqile.com; and mobile application.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LexinFintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LexinFintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.