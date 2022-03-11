GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GeoPark to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.

GPRK stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $920.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of GeoPark by 3.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the third quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 34.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 54,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 14,059 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of GeoPark by 1,462.9% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 26,570 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 24,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of GeoPark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $387,000. 36.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

