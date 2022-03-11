GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.08

GeoPark Limited (NYSE:GPRK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of 0.082 per share by the oil and gas company on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from GeoPark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.
GeoPark has a dividend payout ratio of 6.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect GeoPark to earn $4.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 3.9%.
GPRK stock opened at $15.08 on Friday. GeoPark has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $18.50. The company has a market cap of $920.33 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.91 and a 200 day moving average of $12.87.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GeoPark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th.
About GeoPark (Get Rating)
GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.
