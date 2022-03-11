Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Geron had a negative return on equity of 58.33% and a negative net margin of 26,769.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share.

Shares of GERN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.11. 51,283 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,339. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.33 and a beta of 1.04. Geron has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $2.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.66 and a quick ratio of 4.66.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GERN. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Geron by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,566 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Geron by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 7,830 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Geron by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,430,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 531,552 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Geron by 786.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 412,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 365,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Geron in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GERN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a report on Friday.

Geron Corp. operates as a biotechnology company. It develops a telomerase inhibitor, imetelstat, in hematologic myeloid malignancies. The firm develops therapeutic products for oncology. The company was founded by Michael D. West on November 28, 1990 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

