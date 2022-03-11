GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.05 Billion

Equities analysts expect that GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Get Rating) will post $1.05 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for GFL Environmental’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.03 billion and the highest is $1.07 billion. GFL Environmental reported sales of $937.05 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GFL Environmental will report full-year sales of $4.67 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.64 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $5.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $5.64 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow GFL Environmental.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GFL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of GFL Environmental in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of GFL Environmental from C$58.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GFL Environmental from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on shares of GFL Environmental from C$56.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.45.

Shares of GFL opened at $28.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.38. GFL Environmental has a fifty-two week low of $25.91 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th were paid a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 14th. GFL Environmental’s dividend payout ratio is currently -3.17%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GFL. Norges Bank purchased a new position in GFL Environmental in the fourth quarter worth about $82,329,000. Yaupon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,930,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new position in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 84.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,020,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,714,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,001 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 188.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 70,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,677,000 after acquiring an additional 46,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

