Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC Has $1.19 Million Stake in Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CCI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,571,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Crown Castle International by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,536,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,860,558,000 after buying an additional 856,986 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Crown Castle International in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,189,000. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle International by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 42,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,195,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James upgraded Crown Castle International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $208.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.00.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $162.30 per share, for a total transaction of $324,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CCI traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.13. 14,352 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,555. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $183.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.98, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Crown Castle International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $152.22 and a fifty-two week high of $209.87.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 220.23%.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

