Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.18 Million

Analysts expect that Gitlab Inc (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $70.18 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Gitlab’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $69.97 million to $70.50 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gitlab will report full-year sales of $245.04 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $244.83 million to $245.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $334.72 million, with estimates ranging from $325.04 million to $340.30 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gitlab.

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $66.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.87 million.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GTLB. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Gitlab from $144.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gitlab from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen lowered their price target on Gitlab from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gitlab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gitlab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.44.

In other Gitlab news, Director Matthew Jacobson purchased 48,816 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $74.64 per share, for a total transaction of $3,643,626.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth approximately $145,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $199,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Gitlab during the 4th quarter worth about $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

GTLB stock opened at $39.33 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.24. Gitlab has a 52 week low of $36.30 and a 52 week high of $137.00.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

