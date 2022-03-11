Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $74.65

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $74.65 and last traded at $74.99, with a volume of 41615 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $77.36.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on GVDNY shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Givaudan from CHF 4,580 to CHF 4,050 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Societe Generale raised shares of Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Givaudan from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Givaudan has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,088.48.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.83.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

