Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Shares Purchased by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,544 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 665.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 785.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

In related news, Director David C. Boyles purchased 1,000 shares of Glacier Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.09 per share, with a total value of $51,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $52.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50-day moving average is $54.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.02. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.62 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $221.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.89 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.99%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

