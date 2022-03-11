Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.81

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $35.81 and last traded at $35.80, with a volume of 2878 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.04.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LAND. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $31.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -117.38, a PEG ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.62.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.70% and a net margin of 4.65%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently -186.20%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Gladstone Land by 635.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Gladstone Land during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.94% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAND)

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

