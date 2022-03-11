GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE) Shares Down 0.8%

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLAE – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.78 and last traded at $23.78. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 88 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.96.

The company has a market capitalization of $665,840.00, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.54.

About GlassBridge Enterprises (OTCMKTS:GLAE)

GlassBridge Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of asset management services. It operates through the Asset Management Business; and Sports Technology Platform segments. The Asset Management Business segment include investment advisory services to third party investors through managed funds and separate managed accounts.

