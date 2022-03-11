GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) Shares Acquired by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,250 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $8,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 70.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline by 104.4% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 836 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. SouthState Corp bought a new position in GlaxoSmithKline during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 29.6% in the third quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 845.7% in the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,201 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GSK shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Shares of GlaxoSmithKline stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $40.91. 199,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,191,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.72 and its 200-day moving average is $42.01. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $35.32 and a one year high of $46.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.72.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.06. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The company had revenue of $12.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is presently 102.50%.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

