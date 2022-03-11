Glencore (LON:GLEN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $2.96

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2.96 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 498 ($6.53), with a volume of 93757258 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 470.10 ($6.16).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.21) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 490 ($6.42) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.90) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Glencore from GBX 500 ($6.55) to GBX 580 ($7.60) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 480.63 ($6.30).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 416.88 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 376.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £66.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.11.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.43%.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

