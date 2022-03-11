Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC

Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 205.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $716,066,000 after purchasing an additional 92,854 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 1,412.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,321,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $692,794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035,932 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,808,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $442,532,000 after purchasing an additional 93,042 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $440,786,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments by 197.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,457,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $387,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GPN stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $126.99. 1,104,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,442,658. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.75 and a 1-year high of $220.81. The stock has a market cap of $35.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 11.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other Global Payments news, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.28, for a total value of $64,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,506 shares of company stock valued at $345,670. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPN. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Global Payments from $237.00 to $222.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Global Payments to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on Global Payments from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $191.60.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

