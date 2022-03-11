Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Global Ports stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £75.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. Global Ports has a 1 year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.70.
Global Ports Company Profile (Get Rating)
