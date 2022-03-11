Global Ports (LON:GPH) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Global Ports (LON:GPH – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Global Ports stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.57) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 893.27, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of £75.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77. Global Ports has a 1 year low of GBX 90.20 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 154.50 ($2.02). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 127.70.

Global Ports Holding Plc operates ports in Turkey, Montenegro, Malta, Spain, Bahamas, Antigua and Barbuda, Italy, and Croatia. It operates cruise ports for serving cruise liners, ferries, yachts, and mega-yachts, as well as individual passengers. The company also engages in the commercial port operations that specialize in container, bulk, and general cargo handling activities; and storage, logistics, and marine vehicle trade businesses.

