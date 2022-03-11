Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA) is Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s 3rd Largest Position

Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 48.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 212,603 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69,779 shares during the period. Global X MLP ETF makes up about 3.6% of Breiter Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Breiter Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.70% of Global X MLP ETF worth $7,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Global X MLP ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA boosted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 8,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter.

Global X MLP ETF stock traded down $1.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.24. The company had a trading volume of 269,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,460. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.60. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $31.09 and a 1-year high of $41.74.

