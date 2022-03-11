goeasy (TSE:GSY) Raised to Strong-Buy at Raymond James

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$207.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 61.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$260.00 to C$240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of goeasy in a report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$206.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$213.25.

Shares of goeasy stock traded up C$0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting C$128.47. 57,822 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 80,271. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$153.67 and its 200 day moving average is C$177.97. The stock has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 8.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.19, a quick ratio of 15.28 and a current ratio of 15.34. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$116.07 and a 12 month high of C$218.35.

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

