Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Rating) by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 52,753 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 116.8% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Gold Fields by 76.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $100,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Gold Fields during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Gold Fields from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. Investec raised shares of Gold Fields from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Gold Fields from $13.80 to $15.50 in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.83.

GFI opened at $16.71 on Friday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $17.20. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.38.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.1738 dividend. This is a boost from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a yield of 2%.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

