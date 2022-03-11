Golden Goose (GOLD) Tops 1-Day Volume of $56,757.00

Golden Goose (CURRENCY:GOLD) traded 29.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. One Golden Goose coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded up 30% against the U.S. dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $194,056.69 and approximately $56,757.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046514 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,579.35 or 0.06580912 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,124.95 or 0.99822787 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.47 or 0.00042015 BTC.

Golden Goose Profile

Golden Goose launched on December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

Golden Goose Coin Trading

