Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOGL traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 124,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,559,027. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.49. Golden Ocean Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $13.09.

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.27. Golden Ocean Group had a net margin of 43.82% and a return on equity of 28.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from Golden Ocean Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 29.34%. Golden Ocean Group’s payout ratio is 136.36%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOGL. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 463.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 759,004 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 624,282 shares during the period. Man Group plc acquired a new position in Golden Ocean Group in the second quarter valued at $5,344,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $9,038,000 after purchasing an additional 429,421 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $102,934,000 after purchasing an additional 402,233 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Golden Ocean Group by 76.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 566,953 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after purchasing an additional 245,994 shares during the period. 35.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. The firm manages Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels and transports bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of vessels. The company was founded on September 18, 1996 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

