Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT) Short Interest Update

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd (OTCMKTS:GSPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 37,300 shares, an increase of 245.4% from the February 13th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of GSPT stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 28,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,343. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.09. Golden Star Enterprises has a one year low of $0.05 and a one year high of $1.91.

Golden Star Enterprises Company Profile (Get Rating)

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. engages in the marketing and distribution of drones. The company was founded on September 13, 1993 and is headquartered in Claymont, DE.

