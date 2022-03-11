Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY) Shares Sold by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,986 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 27.00% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF worth $4,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Shares of NYSEARCA GSJY opened at $33.00 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $40.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.17.
