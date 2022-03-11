Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $358,745.01

Gourmet Galaxy (CURRENCY:GUM) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. Over the last seven days, Gourmet Galaxy has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. Gourmet Galaxy has a total market capitalization of $358,745.01 and approximately $133,083.00 worth of Gourmet Galaxy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gourmet Galaxy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gourmet Galaxy alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003641 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00034169 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.11 or 0.00105164 BTC.

Gourmet Galaxy Profile

Gourmet Galaxy (GUM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 30th, 2021. Gourmet Galaxy’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,312,145 coins. Gourmet Galaxy’s official Twitter account is @gourmetfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “GUM Token is our ERC-20 utility token, built on top of the Ethereum Blockchain with support for Polkadot Parachains coming in the near future. It is a vital part of Gourmet Galaxy, with a mechanism that is designed to give it value intrinsically tied to the Gourmet Galaxy Platform. “

Gourmet Galaxy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gourmet Galaxy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gourmet Galaxy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gourmet Galaxy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gourmet Galaxy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gourmet Galaxy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.