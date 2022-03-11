Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Decreased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,005 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 1.15% of Grand Canyon Education worth $40,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 25.0% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 977 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 2.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 52,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,578,000 after buying an additional 1,313 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the third quarter worth $118,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 4.8% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,841,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. 91.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOPE opened at $92.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.49. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $115.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.48.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.11. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 29.04%. The company had revenue of $251.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOPE. Barrington Research decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank cut Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $105.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

