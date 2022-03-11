Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Upgraded to Action List Buy by TD Securities

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$115.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 20.72% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$110.00 price target on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$107.00.

GRT.UN stock traded up C$4.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$95.26. The company had a trading volume of 275,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 192,785. Granite Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$74.87 and a 1 year high of C$105.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$96.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$96.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a current ratio of 6.08 and a quick ratio of 5.72.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

