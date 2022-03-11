Graviocoin (GIO) Price Down 8% Over Last Week

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. Over the last week, Graviocoin has traded down 8% against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market cap of $1.76 million and $445.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Graviocoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0243 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.04 or 0.00265694 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00014850 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000995 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001275 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000441 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Graviocoin Coin Profile

Graviocoin (CRYPTO:GIO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Graviocoin is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Buying and Selling Graviocoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Graviocoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

