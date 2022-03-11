Gravity Finance Trading 21% Lower This Week (GFI)

Gravity Finance (CURRENCY:GFI) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. One Gravity Finance coin can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Gravity Finance has a market capitalization of $1.09 million and approximately $359.00 worth of Gravity Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Gravity Finance has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002567 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002068 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.23 or 0.00046776 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000155 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,560.26 or 0.06569511 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38,937.44 or 0.99911799 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.20 or 0.00041569 BTC.

About Gravity Finance

Gravity Finance’s total supply is 1,199,999,974 coins and its circulating supply is 352,267,212 coins. Gravity Finance’s official Twitter account is @Gravity_Finance . The Reddit community for Gravity Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GravityFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Gravity Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity Finance directly using US dollars.

