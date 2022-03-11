GravityCoin (GXX) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $1.00

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 23.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. GravityCoin has a market cap of $8,449.15 and approximately $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. One GravityCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002556 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002078 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00046852 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000153 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,580.32 or 0.06594045 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39,113.21 or 0.99954373 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00041926 BTC.

About GravityCoin

GravityCoin’s total supply is 7,137,564 coins and its circulating supply is 7,197,306 coins. The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . GravityCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

