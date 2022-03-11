Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Graybug Vision (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of GRAY stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.25. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,336. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.51. Graybug Vision has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $8.72.

Get Graybug Vision alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Graybug Vision stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Graybug Vision, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAY – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 23,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,000. Millennium Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Graybug Vision at the end of the most recent reporting period. 52.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GRAY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graybug Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graybug Vision in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Graybug Vision currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.35.

Graybug Vision Company Profile (Get Rating)

Graybug Vision, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of diseases of the retina and optic nerve. The company's lead product candidate is GB-102, an intravitreal injection of a microparticle depot formulation of sunitinib that is in Phase I/IIa and IIb clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration, as well as in Phase IIa clinical trial to treat diabetic macular edema.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Graybug Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graybug Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.