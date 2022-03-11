Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the February 13th total of 261,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ GECC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 million, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.85. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GECC. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Great Elm Capital by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 18,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in Great Elm Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $769,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.69% of the company’s stock.

About Great Elm Capital

Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.

