Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC) Short Interest Update

Great Elm Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GECC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 61,800 shares, a drop of 76.4% from the February 13th total of 261,400 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Shares of NASDAQ GECC opened at $15.15 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.57. The firm has a market cap of $67.95 million, a PE ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 1.85. Great Elm Capital has a 1 year low of $13.57 and a 1 year high of $24.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.17.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Great Elm Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd.
About Great Elm Capital (Get Rating)
Great Elm Capital is an externally-managed business development company that invests in the debt instruments of middle-market companies. The company seeks to generate current income and capital appreciation through debt and equity investments and invests primarily in senior secured and senior unsecured debt instruments, as well as in junior loans and mezzanine debt of middle-market companies and small businesses.
