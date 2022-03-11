Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Up 250.0% in February

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. Great Elm Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

Get Great Elm Group alerts:

Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEG. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 813,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Great Elm Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $157,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 8,312.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 122,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 121,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Great Elm Group by 57.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 299,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 109,692 shares during the last quarter. 49.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)

Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.