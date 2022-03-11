Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG) Short Interest Up 250.0% in February

Great Elm Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, a growth of 250.0% from the February 13th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NASDAQ GEG opened at $1.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $53.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.06 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.06. Great Elm Group has a 1 year low of $1.70 and a 1 year high of $2.99.
Great Elm Group (NASDAQ:GEG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.75 million for the quarter. Great Elm Group had a negative return on equity of 15.25% and a negative net margin of 13.00%.
About Great Elm Group (Get Rating)
Great Elm Group, Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of investment management and real estate management services. The company was founded in January 1994 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Great Elm Group (GEG)
- 3 Best Lumber Stocks for the Home Improvement and Home Building Boom
- The Tide May Be Turning For Stitch Fix, Inc
- MarketBeat Podcast: 2 Stocks to Buy, 1 Stock to Sell
- Cricut Fails To Impress The Market And Shares Go On Sale
- The Institutions Nibble On High-Yield Weyco Group
Receive News & Ratings for Great Elm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Elm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.