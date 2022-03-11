Greatland Gold (LON:GGP) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $14.20

Shares of Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 14.20 ($0.19) and traded as low as GBX 14.14 ($0.19). Greatland Gold shares last traded at GBX 14.40 ($0.19), with a volume of 15,934,011 shares traded.

GGP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 24 ($0.31) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 25 ($0.33) target price on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Thursday, December 9th.

Get Greatland Gold alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £582.70 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 301.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 14.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 15.64.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of natural resources in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, cobalt, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the Paterson project, Panorama project, Ernest Giles project, and Bromus project located in Western Australia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Greatland Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greatland Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.