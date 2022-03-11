Greenhaven Associates Inc. Buys New Shares in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,527,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,394,000. Citigroup makes up approximately 6.9% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 0.22% of Citigroup as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 22,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D grew its holdings in Citigroup by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cooper Financial Group grew its holdings in Citigroup by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,538,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,596,447. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 5.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.69. Citigroup Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.95 and a twelve month high of $80.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $66.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 14th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.78 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.37% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 20.24%.

A number of brokerages have commented on C. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Citigroup from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $88.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.77.

In other Citigroup news, insider Sara Wechter sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.56, for a total transaction of $1,014,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

