Greenhaven Associates Inc. Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 46.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,487 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for 0.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 126.2% during the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares during the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,939,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $723,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,933,000. 71.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.78.

In other news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 1,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total value of $126,990.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total value of $4,836,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 752,471 shares of company stock worth $66,896,376. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

SCHW stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $80.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,308,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,771,965. The company has a market cap of $145.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $63.07 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 28.37%.

Charles Schwab Profile (Get Rating)

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.