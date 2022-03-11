Greenhaven Associates Inc. Increases Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,834,525 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,605 shares during the period. Whirlpool accounts for about 16.8% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned 4.67% of Whirlpool worth $665,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Whirlpool by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 55,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,191 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Whirlpool by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 11,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Whirlpool by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 180,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,154 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Whirlpool by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,589,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WHR traded down $2.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $185.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,070,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,585. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $257.68. The firm has a market cap of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $208.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 27.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $1.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.67%.

Whirlpool announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 14th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 16.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.23.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

