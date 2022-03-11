Greenhaven Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,687,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,288,000. International Paper accounts for about 2.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 0.44% of International Paper as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,546,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,875,935,000 after acquiring an additional 124,292 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in International Paper by 109.9% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,957,262 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $500,891,000 after acquiring an additional 4,689,181 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of International Paper by 0.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,795,171 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,986,000 after acquiring an additional 25,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 5.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $242,441,000 after acquiring an additional 207,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Paper by 7.2% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,761,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $154,420,000 after purchasing an additional 185,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

IP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on International Paper from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

Shares of IP stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $42.43. The stock had a trading volume of 2,747,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,740,853. The stock has a market cap of $15.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 0.97. International Paper has a 1 year low of $40.45 and a 1 year high of $65.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.99.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). International Paper had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. International Paper’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.57%.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

