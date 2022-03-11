Greenhaven Associates Inc. Trims Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Greenhaven Associates Inc. lessened its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,660 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton accounts for approximately 2.0% of Greenhaven Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Greenhaven Associates Inc. owned about 0.21% of D.R. Horton worth $79,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 108.3% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 352 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of D.R. Horton during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 82.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $116.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.
NYSE:DHI traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $80.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,657,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,855,126. The company has a market cap of $28.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.68. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.53 and a 12-month high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.78.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.38. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 15.66% and a return on equity of 30.88%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 15.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.22%.
About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)
D.R. Horton, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family housing. It operates through the following segments: Homebuilding, Forestar, Financial Services, and Rental. The Homebuilding segment includes the acquisition and development of land and the construction and sale of residential homes.
