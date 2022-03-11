Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Cut to C$2.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at TD Securities from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential downside of 28.06% from the stock’s current price.

GRN has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.71.

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock traded up C$0.39 on Friday, hitting C$2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a one year low of C$0.19 and a one year high of C$2.90. The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.78.

In other Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) news, Director David Blaiklock bought 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$113,190.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,693,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,771,958.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

