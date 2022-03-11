Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Cut to C$2.25

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 19.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.50 to C$3.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.71.

Shares of CVE GRN traded up C$0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.78. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

In other news, Director David Blaiklock acquired 110,000 shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$113,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,693,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,771,958.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

