Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Price Target Increased to C$3.15 by Analysts at Raymond James

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.31% from the stock’s current price.

GRN has been the subject of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a report on Friday. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$2.71.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Shares of GRN stock traded up C$0.39 on Friday, hitting C$2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$2.90. The firm has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.78.

In other news, Director David Blaiklock bought 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.03 per share, with a total value of C$113,190.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,693,837 shares in the company, valued at C$2,771,958.27.

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.