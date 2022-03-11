Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF) Price Target Lowered to C$2.25 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Greenlane Renewables (OTCMKTS:GRNWF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from C$3.00 to C$2.25 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price objective on Greenlane Renewables from C$3.00 to C$3.15 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRNWF traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.90. 3,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,407. Greenlane Renewables has a 1 year low of $0.61 and a 1 year high of $2.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.04.

Greenlane Renewables Inc designs, develops, sells, and services a range of biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and for injection food waste facilities into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

