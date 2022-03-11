Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Shares Down 1.4%

Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Rating) were down 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.36 and last traded at $0.37. Approximately 127,349 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 686,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.37.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 0.36.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Greenpro Capital by 358.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 939,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 734,208 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Greenpro Capital by 2,082.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 515,119 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Greenpro Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Greenpro Capital Corp. engages in the provision of business solution services to small and medium-size enterprises. It operates through the Service Business and Real Estate Business segments. The Service Business segment offers advisory and business solution services. The Real Estate Business segment trades or leases commercial real estate properties in Hong Kong and Malaysia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.