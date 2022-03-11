Greggs (LON:GRG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

GRG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.76) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday.

LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,329 ($30.52) on Thursday. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 2,022.82 ($26.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,443 ($45.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 28.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,680.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,922.90.

About Greggs (Get Rating)

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

