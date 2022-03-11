Greggs (LON:GRG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Greggs (LON:GRG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

GRG has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.76) to GBX 2,900 ($38.00) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Greggs alerts:

LON:GRG opened at GBX 2,329 ($30.52) on Thursday. Greggs has a 52-week low of GBX 2,022.82 ($26.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,443 ($45.11). The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.08. The company has a market capitalization of £2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 28.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,680.33 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,922.90.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greggs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greggs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.