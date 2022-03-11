Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Stock Price Down 10.6%

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.69 and last traded at $9.77. 15,052 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 982,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.93.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $40.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Grid Dynamics from $45.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Cowen cut shares of Grid Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Grid Dynamics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Grid Dynamics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.94.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.64. The firm has a market cap of $632.94 million, a P/E ratio of -77.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $66.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.79 million. Grid Dynamics had a negative net margin of 3.64% and a positive return on equity of 12.30%. Grid Dynamics’s revenue was up 120.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Analysts expect that Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $146,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GDYN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Grid Dynamics by 161.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in shares of Grid Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grid Dynamics Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDYN)

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

